Oh myyyyyy 😍! 2023 FIFA WWC on home soil. Can’t wait to see everyone down under 🐨 🇦🇺 — Elise Kellond-Knight (@elise_kk8) June 25, 2020

WE COME FROM A LAND DOWN UNDER! 🇦🇺 — Ella Mastrantonio (@Ella_Mas11) June 25, 2020

This has made what has been a very nervous day, all worthwhile https://t.co/VE2OqS7tbv — Alicia Ferguson-Cook (@EeshFerguson) June 25, 2020