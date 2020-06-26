The current Matildas squad have unleashed the emotion after Australian and New Zealand were chosen as hosts for the 2023 Women's World Cup.
Oh myyyyyy 😍! 2023 FIFA WWC on home soil. Can’t wait to see everyone down under 🐨 🇦🇺— Elise Kellond-Knight (@elise_kk8) June 25, 2020
WE COME FROM A LAND DOWN UNDER! 🇦🇺— Ella Mastrantonio (@Ella_Mas11) June 25, 2020
!!!! 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 https://t.co/rytWQt1Ace— Amy Harrison (@amy_harrison7) June 25, 2020
This has made what has been a very nervous day, all worthwhile https://t.co/VE2OqS7tbv— Alicia Ferguson-Cook (@EeshFerguson) June 25, 2020
😍😍😍‼️‼️ https://t.co/2AqaXJG77s— Caitlin Foord (@CaitlinFoord) June 25, 2020
WOW! We’re hosting the @FIFAWWC IN 2023😍😍😍😍 Goosebumps!!! @AsOne2023 https://t.co/z78qd6PGph— Ellie Carpenter (@CarpenterEllie) June 25, 2020
No words 🥳🙃🥰😃🙌🙏 https://t.co/Y8gpa3xlxU— Joey Peters (@joeypeters10) June 25, 2020
WE DID IT. WE FREAKING DID IT. @AsOne2023 🇦🇺🇳🇿— Sam Kerr (@samkerr1) June 25, 2020
Copyright ©The Women's Game All rights reserved.
Related Articles
Infantino excited to see WWC in Aust-NZ
The Women's World Cup is not a development tournament, but Europe's snub raises real issues
2023 World Cup host cities, stadiums and dates
Latest News
Opinion: Will the WSL Adapt or Get Passed By?
27 Jun 2020
W-League in spotlight after WWC clinched
26 Jun 2020
Sam Kerr primed for home World Cup glory
26 Jun 2020