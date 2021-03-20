Sydney's rain deluge has forced the postponement of A-League and W-League games between Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory.

Following a pitch inspection at Kogarah's Netstrata Jubilee Stadium at 12.30pm, the double-header was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

More than 100mm of rain had fallen in the 12 hours prior to the pitch inspection and with the heavy rain expected to continue throughout the day, the pitch was considered unplayable.

Two additional games could yet be affected, with A-League newcomers Macarthur FC scheduled to play Western United in Campbelltown at 5.05pm and Newcastle's W-League team due to host Canberra United at 6.35pm.

"Unfortunately the field has been unable to drain the amount of rain that has fallen at the venue," Australian Professional Leagues commissioner Greg O'Rourke said.

"A decision in regards to the matches at Newcastle No.2 Stadium and Campbelltown Stadium will be made shortly."

The W-League at Kogarah was scheduled for 4.35pm, with the A-League fixture at 7.10pm.

Sydney FC's W-League team had been hoping to secure the premiers' plate with a win over Victory but will now have to wait.

"We are desperately disappointed to have to postpone these games, but we have been left with little choice," Sydney FC chief executive Danny Townsend said.

"As a spectacle for our members and all football fans, any game played on the pitch in its current condition would not be satisfactory, particularly with the standards the A-League and W-League have set this season.

"There is also the issue of player safety to consider.

"Both games will be re-arranged as soon as possible, particularly our W-League match where we had a fantastic chance to claim the first piece of silverware of the season."