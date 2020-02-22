Perth are on fire, but it's too little, too late for Despotovski's side.

US import Morgan Andrews fired twice before Kim Carroll own goal, to give Perth Glory all three points, bringing them within two points of Canberra United in sixth place.

The first was a cracking free-kick from outside the area, just desserts for Perth's dominance in a match that pundits were predicting would see Sydney lock down second place, but eventuated in a confidence-boosting end of season result for the visitors.

Sydney pressed late and bossed plenty of possession, but couldn't make it count on the scoreline as the team's unfavourable record in Wollongong continues.

The result leaves Sydney sitting three points above Western Sydney Wanderers in second, but is a blow to Ante Juric's side before they hit the Finals Series.

Likely to be the most serious contender to challenge Melbourne City for this season's Championship, Sydney looked flat throughout the match and will have to improve considerably before next week's regular-season ending Big Blue against Melbourne Victory.