Watch Matilda Ellie Carpenter absolutely on fire in her last match for Lyon in the French Division 1 Feminine.
Lyon are quickly finding out just how sensational Matildas fullback Carpenter is, showing off her own personal highlights reel from the Aussie's full debut for the club over the weekend.
Carpenter has now officially replaced outgoing England star Lucy Bronze as the greatest women's club of all time's starting fullback and she's wasting no time showcasing herself as a one of the best young players in the world, as Lyon's video confirms.
This footage was taken from Carpenter's starting debut for the club.
👁 Focus sur la performance de @CarpenterEllie lors du match #OLPFC. pic.twitter.com/2TpsbaTNo4— OL Féminin (@OLfeminin) September 8, 2020
Copyright ©The Women's Game All rights reserved.
Related Articles
Carpenter: 'Every Lyon training is so intense to what I'm used to'
Private jets, European trophies, equal treatment: Carpenter's Lyon
The Aussie heir to a Bronze throne
Latest News
United's Diamanti wins Johnny Warren Medal
10 Sep 2020
Spaniard Juande set to leave Perth Glory
10 Sep 2020
Vale Shaun 'Smurf' Smith
10 Sep 2020
Most Read
Kewell signs Aussie A-League striker to Oldham
7 Sep 2020
Matildas' Kerr brave despite relentless criticism
6 Sep 2020
'I don't care about points' slams Postecoglou after golden opportunity missed
6 Sep 2020
'Fantastic movement': Kerr scores critic-defying goal against Manchester United
7 Sep 2020