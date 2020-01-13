“They are a good side and we did try the best we could and really worked hard,” said Nevin after the game. “This is a set back but we just need to do everything right at training.



“Keep working, keep our heads up and focus on the next game.”



Nevin admitted her team missed star forward Lynn Williams today, but insisted there is enough quality and depth in the Wanderers squad to cover the American star who is at a training camp with the US Olympic squad and will miss next week’s game against Perth as well.



“Yeah she’s a quality player but I think we have such a high quality group of girls that can get through it, she is such a good player and we did miss her out there but I think we can get through it,” she said.



Nevin, who was part of the Young Matildas set up last year, turned a bit shy when asked about a possible senior Matildas call up in the near future. She insisted she was simply focussing on the Wanderers for the time being and hoping her football does the talking.



“I am sort of just focusing on the W-League at the moment. Working really hard in W-League and hopefully getting noticed for the Matildas. I just got to keep working hard and hopefully something happens there.”



Nevin also paid tribute to midfielder Ella Mastrantonio who will celebrate game 100 in the W-League next Sunday against Perth.



“Oh yeah she is a quality player, she is definitely one of the best in our squad, she is just amazing.”