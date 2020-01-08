Kyra Cooney-Cross has been the W-League's biggest revelation this season, the 17-year-old prodigy becoming a key cog in Western Sydney Wanderers' incredible resurgence to lead the W-League.

Cooney-Cross, playing alongside seasoned NWSL veterans Lynn Williams, Kristen Hamilton and Denise O'Sullivan and experienced Matildas midfielder Amy Harrison, has turned into a key playmaker and serious goal-scoring threat.

The diminutive midfielder has four goals and two assists already this campaign, but alongside her Wanderers' teammate Harrison was left out for an experienced squad, featuring back-to-form Brisbane Roar midfielder Katrina Gorry and seasoned Melbourne City campaigner Aivi Luik.

Milicic's focus on experience means there are only four players in the entire squad with less than 30 caps, two of whom are substitute goalkeepers Mackenzie Arnold and Teagan Micah.

Melbourne Victory reserve keeper Micah is the only Matilda in line for a potential debut with zero caps, however as the third-choice goalkeeper is an unlikely player to feature.

Micah's inclusion over strong W-League candidates such as Casey Dumont is another source of controversy in Milicic's selections, with the Australian coach likely to be focusing on giving the highly-rated former US college keeper added experience looking towards the future.

While two-cap Jenna McCormick made the squad after impressing in her debut appearances across the two-game Chile series, 18-year-old Karly Roestbakken is the only teenager in the squad.