Western Sydney Wanderers have sacked A-League Women coach Kat Smith just 10 days out from the start of the season.

Smith, who led the Wanderers to a seventh-placed finish (five wins, four draws, nine losses) in her first and only season at the helm, has been replaced immediately by former Socceroo Robbie Hooker.

The Wanderers did not give any reason as to why they sacked Smith in favour of appointing a fourth ALW coach in as many campaigns.

Dean Heffernan, the only coach to lead Western Sydney to the finals, quit at the end of 2020-21, then Catherine Cannuli only lasted one season, with Smith appointed in May last year.

The Wanderers had already lost their captain from last season, with Matildas sensation Clare Hunt joining Paris Saint-Germain.

Western Sydney face crosstown rivals and reigning champions Sydney FC at Allianz Stadium in their opening match on Saturday 14 October.

A former defender, Hooker won 22 caps for the Socceroos amid a long National Soccer League (NSL) career.

He began his coaching career in the United States with New York Power in the now-defunct Women's United Soccer Association.

Hooker also spent time as a Socceroos and Matildas assistant coach, while he was named the inaugural coach of Canberra United in 2008 and led them to the grand final.