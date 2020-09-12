Chloe Middleton, Danika Matos and Courtney Newbon join Georgia Yeoman-Dale, Susan Phonsongkham and Courtney Nevin in the Wanderers squad for next season.

Middleton and Newbon made five appearances in a breakout midfield role last season, while Matos made three.

“From breaking countless club records to making my debut, being part of my first professional setup with the Wanderers last season was very memorable for me and something I’ll never forget,” said Newbon.

“The new facilities at the Wanderers Centre of Football have given us a base and having all the teams work out of the one facility has really helped to build both a team and club-wide culture.

“Having broken so many club records last season, we ultimately want to take it one step further and continue to break more records.

“Hopefully we’ll be lifting a trophy at the end of it.”

Wanderers coach Dean Heffernan said Matos and Middleton bring the vibe to Wanderers training.

“Both Danika and Chloe bring a fantastic positive energy to the group,” said Heffernan.

“Playing in different areas, they both have different strengths and qualities and we’re looking forward to them continuing their development at the club.”