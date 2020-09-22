Wanderers nab Canberra star with 'new facilities, positive culture'

The Wanderers have all new-facilities, a new stadium, an entirely new coaching staff and have turned around a poor player culture with sensational off and on field work last season.

"Being an opposition player last season, I definitely had in mind the growth of the club with their new facilities and coach," said Price.

"I am really looking forward to being around the new facilities. I think it's great having a professional environment for women's football."

Price has played 50 W-League games and is now looking to help fill the void created by the loss of the Wanderers' key foreign imports, that helped turnaround the club's fortunes last season.

"I'm really looking forward to playing for the Wanderers and to be surrounded by a positive culture," explained Price. 

"I'm excited to be playing in the Red & Black again and to be part of a new team. I want to do my part in helping us win the W-League."

