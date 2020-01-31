Tenacious defender Sam Staab is one of the key reasons why the Wanderers sit in second spot and are on the verge of their first ever finals series.

The 22-year-old American, who plays for the Washington Spirit back home, admits she is enjoying her time down under. She has nothing but praise for the Wanderers, her first Australian club.

“It’s been really great, they always put the players first,” praises Staab. “Anything we want they find a way to get it for us. They are awesome people to work with, I really enjoy every moment of being here.”

Plying her trade in arguably the most important position on the field at centre-back, Staab along with Alex Huynh, Courtney Nevin, and Erica Halloway (before she was injured) have been the wall that Dean Heffernan has built his finals bound team around.

While Huynh can be spectacular, Nevin electrifying and Halloway thrilling, Staab is about as honest and tough as they get.

The former US Under 23 international, has adapted well to the unique and physical style of the W-League, admitting she is enjoying bringing her American game to the Australian version.

“I think it’s interesting and different to the game in the States,” said Staab. “The game is really different in Australia.

“I am adding aspects of my game to aspects of the Australian game which is really cool, it’s been fun merging the two together.”

The ever reliable defender’s key statistics speak for themselves. She has 36 clearances, 13 interceptions, 60% tackle success rate, wins 61% of her duels and 58% of her aerial duels.

She has added some much needed steel to the Wanderers defence which leaked far too many goals in last season’s disastrous wooden spoon campaign.

Staab has also proven to be one of the key players when the Wanderers go forward, her 593 passes at 83% accuracy ranks her among the best in the league.

The Wanderers have had a few hiccups in recent times, losing two of their past three games including last Saturday’s shock 3-2 loss to cellar dwellers Adelaide United.

Staab wasn’t too worried about the results, insisting her team will use the current international break to rejuvenate themselves for the run home.

“The last game was a learning experience and learning opportunity,” said Staab, who netted her first Wanderer’s goal in Adelaide. “We are stepping it up another notch at training. I have no doubt we will bounce back for the rest of the season.”

As for being so far away from home, the San Diego born Staab has had plenty of experience with that after playing her college soccer at Clemson University in South Carolina, and starting her professional career at the Spirit in Washington.

She is treating her Australian adventure as an opportunity to experience life in another part of the world.

“It’s been a fun time,” she admitted. “I don’t find Australia too different from home.

“I am from Southern California so it’s similar nice weather all year around.

“I went to college away from home and played for the Spirit which is far away from home so I’m used to being away from my family. They make the most of it because they can come and visit.

“It’s exciting and fun and helps me grow as a player.”