Furthermore, just like all memberships and tickets sold by the club since 2012, the package includes FREE travel on public transport.

Starting at $200 for a family of three and $270 for a family of four - add an extra $60 for additional junior family members - the Family Zone packages provide tremendous value for fans while providing a safe and friendly environment.

Wanderers CEO John Tsatsimas was proud his club has listened to fans and been able to provide them with easier access to support their club, especially in light of the current financial climate the world finds itself in.

“We want football to be accessible for our whole Western Sydney fanbase and we understand the current climate and challenges families face during this uncertain period,” explained Tsatsimas.

“This is the cheapest family membership on sale in the league and works out to be $10 per match for adults, giving our new and current members great seats to experience the colour and atmosphere of Wanderland.

“These memberships also include all our benefits including access to all our A-League and Westfield W-League games, free integrated transport, exclusive member events, a membership pack plus personalised items.”

The Wanderers have been one of the most popular clubs in the league since their inception eight years ago. The club had 17,325 members last season despite struggling on the field in recent times.

The Family Zone is also available in single memberships, with an adult paying $130, concession $100 and a junior $70.

For fans who want to sit elsewhere in the stadium, there are also other memberships available. The clubs active fans can buy memberships for $340 for an adult, $270 for concession or $170 for junior. There are also reserved seating, general admission and flexi game(3 and 5) packages available. The club has also introduced a Legends Lounge membership for the high end fans who want to take their matchday experience to another level.

The Wanderers also have a special W-League membership for $100 for adults and $70 for juniors.

The Wanderers’ prices have been met with great enthusiasm and appreciation by fans. Long term Wanderers fan and member Richard Kolodziej, from Georges Hall, praised the club for looking after the fans.

“That Family Zone package is tremendous value, it works out to be around $15 for a family of three which is far better than the AFL or NRL,” praised Kolodziej. “With the current struggles fans are experiencing financially, this is an example of our club looking after us.”

Jade Winley, who hails from Campbelltown, admits she was pleasantly surprised with the prices.

“I think its great, the fans are the lifeblood of any club. The Wanderers in my view have always looked after us. While we haven’t enjoyed success on the field in recent times, I am always proud the Red & Black represent us. The pricing of the memberships is a reflection of how the club considers our needs. Lets hope we can translate this into on-field success.”

The reaction from Wanderers fans was in stark contrast to fans of newcomers Macarthur Bulls, who were crucified on social media for charging $450 to their active fans. The cheapest Bulls full season membership for adults is a general admission membership at Campbelltown Stadium for $280. Sydney FC’s cheapest full season membership is $270 for an adult while active fans will part with $295. Sydney FC will play games at Kogarah’s Jubilee Stadium. The Sky Blues have struggled to translate their on-field success to memberships, with only 14,026 members signing up despite winning two titles in a row.

The Wanderers membership packages are the latest example of the club engaging with their community. Last season’s A-League squad had 15 out of their 26 players hail from the region, of which 12 were products of their excellent youth program. The club also doesn’t charge fees to its NPL youth teams. Mitch Duke, who was born and bred in Liverpool, won the Wanderers Medal for the Player of the Season. The W-League squad had 11 out of 18 players who grew up in western Sydney, culminating in local girl Courtney Nevin winning the women’s Wanderers Medal.