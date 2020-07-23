The awards will be hosted by Tara Rushton of Fox Sports on both the W-League website and on Facebook starting at 12:00 PM AEST. Awards will be distributed every hour on the hour with the final award, the Julie Dolan Medal, being announced at 7:00 PM AEST.

The first award, The W-League Fair Play Award will be announced at 12:00 PM AEST after the welcome ceremony. The second award will be given to the Referee of the Year at 1:00 PM AEST.

The Golden Boot Award, which this year is split four ways between the Melbourne Victory's Natasha Dowie, the Perth Glory's Morgan Andrews, Sydney FC's Remy Siemsen, and the Western Sydney Wanderers' Kristen Hamilton will be awarded at 2:00PM AEST.

Five nominees are up for Goal of the year to be awarded at 3:00PM AEST:

The Goalkeeper of the Year will be handed out at 4:00 PM AEST to one of the following nominees:

The following nominees have been announced for the Young Footballer of the Year to be given out at 6:00 PM AEST:

The awards ceremony will conclude with the Julie Dolan Medal at 7:00 PM AEST. Here are the following nominees:

Again, the awards will be streamed on the W-League website and on Facebook.