Mastrantonio arrives at the Robins after another sensational season for Western Sydney Wanderers, commanding the club's rapid rise up the W-League rankings with her famous midfield orchestration.

The midfielder's WSL move also comes in light of Australia and New Zealand's securement of the 2023 Women's World Cup.

After repeated calls for Mastrantonio to rejoin the Matildas squad, at 28-years-old, this overseas move will likely be her last chance to force her way back into contention.

At Bristol, she'll join Aussie coach Tanya Oxtoby and current Matildas midfielder Chloe Logarzo.