Game 1

Melbourne City vs Perth FC

This round’s opening match looks to be the most lopsided. Melbourne City sit atop the ladder and have yet to lose a match while Perth Glory sit second from the bottom and are winless this year.

Perth was able to earn their first point of the season last week tying 1-1 with a late goal against Canberra United. That in itself is a very big feat for Glory wince Canberra are in fourth place.

However a tie or a win over Melbourne City looks to be pretty out of reach for Perth this week. City is starting to look like their usual selves and a real contender for the premiership.

The biggest strength for Perth could be that City has not scored a lot of goals this season. They have only netted seven and their six wins have only been decided by one goal. If Perth can keep the game close, they may be able to score a counter goal and come away with some more points this round.

Game 2

Western Sydney vs Sydney FC

Not only will this be the Sydney Derby, but it’s also the best matchup of the week. Sydney FC jumped Western Sydney in the standings last week to hold the second place spot overall. The jump is not alarming since the Wanderers had a bye last week and a win over Sydney will have them back in second.

The bye for Western Sydney may be the best that could have happened to them. They finally had a week to work with all of their players, since a handful missed the preseason. Western already looks impressive and their team chemistry improving is bad news for everyone else.

Sydney is no slouch themselves and could be the team to give the Wanderers their first loss of the season. Sydney does have the slight advantage in goal difference, both teams have given up just three goals but Sydney has scored 10 while the Wanderers have scored seven.

Expect both teams to have their goals against increase after this matchup, it is just a matter of which potent offense is is more dangerous on the day.

Game 3

Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar

Both of these teams are on the outside looking in for the top four spots. Victory and the Roar have both had their moments where they look like postseason teams, but their inconsistency has been their downfall.

Combined they only have three wins and if you added both of their points together they would be tied for third place. Victory and Roar each need a statement game to have then getting back on track.

Brisbane barely beat last place Adelaide last week while Victory lost 1-0 in the Melbourne Derby.

The most alarming stat in this matchup has to be Victory’s goals for at just four. They are averaging just one goal a game and that is just simply not enough in this league.

Canberra have the slight edge in this one, but with both teams scrapping for points it could be a nail biter.

Game 4

Adelaide United vs Canberra United

Despite the difference in these teams on the ladder this game could be a close one. Canberra sit in fourth place with a 2-1-2 record while Adelaide is in the league basement with a 0-0-4 record.

Just when you think Adelaide is going to get their first point this season, they just cannot seal the deal. All of Adelaide’s losses have been decided by one goal and half have been when they have only conceded one goal in the match. Their defence is often good enough to win them games, their offence just can’t net any goals.

.@Willacy20 has taken out another Save of the Round! 👏👏👏



Hopefully she won't have to do this at Marden against Canberra on Sunday. 🤞 #AUFC

Other than their lone tie all of Canberra’s games have been decided by one goal. This game will look like much of the same. Don’t expect it to be a blowout, but it looks like Canberra has the edge here. It should be a game decided by one goal and since Canberra has found themselves on the winning side of close games they can do the same against Adelaide this week