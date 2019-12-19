Melbourne Victory's W-League match against Brisbane Roar has been rescheduled from Friday night to Saturday morning due to extreme heat concerns.

The game was scheduled to kick off at 5pm on Friday at Epping Stadium, but due to a forecast temperature of 42.6degC at kick-off, the FFA elected to move the game.

The FFA confirmed on Thursday the game will now take place at 10.30am on Saturday - allowing the fixture to be held before the Roar fly back to Brisbane that afternoon.

There is set to be a cool change overnight on Friday.