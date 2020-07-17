The 32-year-old announced her departure from the Melbourne Victory earlier this week. Dowie, who first arrived at the Victory in 2015, has played 57 W-League games and served as captain to the Victorian club.

When speaking about her Australian experience, Dowie said the following:

“The experience has changed my life in so many positive ways, Melbourne has become my second home. I can’t say enough about Melbourne Victory as a club.

"It’s something that you will never understand until you have been a part of it. It truly is a family club from the top all the way through.

“It has been an honour to play for this club and an even bigger achievement to captain it. One of the highs of my career will be winning the league with this club."

Her former Melbourne Victory coach Jeff Hopkins stated:

“On behalf of everyone at Melbourne Victory we would like to thank Natasha for her contribution to our club, both on and off the pitch.

“Tash has been one of the competition’s best strikers, she’s been a fantastic captain, and there’s no doubt the high standards she demands of herself and her teammates has helped us grow as a side.

“We want to wish Tash all the best for the next chapter of her career.”

The former English international also has extensive professional experience in other leagues including the American NWSL, the English FAWSL, the Swedish Damallsvenskan, and the Norwegian Toppserien.

She now joins Serie A side AC Milan, her first stint playing in Italy. The terms of her contract were not disclosed.