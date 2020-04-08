Only five W-League footballers are currently contracted for next season and with A-League clubs - which provide the majority of funding for their W-League teams - in financial strife, the future of Australia's female league is uncertain.

The players themselves stand to be harder hit than their A-League counterparts given their 14 game season contracts likely rules them ineligible for the Australian government's $1500 per fortnight JobKeeper subsidy payments.

The payments are aimed at keeping Australian employees in their current jobs, but have strict eligibility requirements that are aimed largely at full-time employees.

Foreign A-League players and those with expiring contracts also stand to be hit hard by the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Given the W-League is semi-professional and the majority of W-League players are necessitated to have other forms of part-time employment, many players will be hit twice, as they may be ineligible for JobKeeper payments across both jobs.

Fox Sports are also rumoured to be considering withdrawing their over $50 million-per-year broadcasting funding for the league and many sources indicate that the COVID-19 crisis may expedite A-League clubs' forming an independent breakaway from FFA franchises.

Given the uncertain future Australian football faces moving forward, the joint Australian-New Zealand 2023 World Cup bid may also be thrown into disarray, with the possibility of significant changes in Australian football an ominous sign for the still fledgling female competitions.