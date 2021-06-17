After a prolific year at Chelsea, Matildas superstar Sam Kerr has been nominated for yet another award.
Australia’s greatest football export has been nominated for another award, the Professional Footballers’ Association WSL Fans’ Player of the Year award.
Unlike the other FA Women’s Super League PFA awards, this one allows for fans to vote for their favourite player.
Kerr is up against fellow Chelsea player Fran Kirby and Ann-Katrin Berger, as well as Manchester United’s Ella Toone, Manchester City’s Chloe Kelly and Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema.
You can vote for Kerr using the following link:
