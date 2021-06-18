Beard commenced her professional Australian footballing career in 2014 when she first played with the Brisbane Roar. After three seasons with the Queensland club she signed with the Melbourne Victory.

In total the Victory’s club captain has played 80 W-League matches, scoring two goals and winning the Championship this past year.

It has announced by Victory that Beard will be joining Danish club side Fortuna Hjørring. They have won the Danish Elitedivisionen eleven times, most recently in 2020.

She will be joining a club currently bolstering its roster after missing out on the Champion’s League for the first time in 12 seasons.

Fortuna Hjørring will not be entirely foreign to Beard as fellow Aussies Clare Wheeler, Indiah Paige-Riley and Alex Huynh are already signed with the club.

No details as to the length and details of her contract were announced.