Melbourne Victory have continued to build their 2021-22 A-League Women's squad with the re-signing of two goalkeepers this week. These signings brings the squad up to seventeen players.

The club welcomes the return of Casey Dumont. She will be starting her eleventh A-League Women's season, having first made her debut in the inaugural season of the W-League. Since then she has made 103 top flight appearances, getting 35 clean sheets in the process.

Dumont missed the 2020-21 season after rupturing her Achilles tendon. Speaking of her return to play the 29-year old said:

“Watching from the sidelines last season was tough for me but I was proud of what the team accomplished and I have the hunger to achieve even more success with the squad this season,” Dumont said.

“Jeff and his team have supported me since I arrived at the Club and to be back between the sticks for Melbourne Victory shows the faith they have in me to deliver on the pitch.”

Dumont had been with Victory for three seasons prior to her missed season last year. She had been a critical part of Melbourne Victory's premiership winning season in 2018-19.

She also spent seasons with Western Sydney Wanderers, Sydney FC and Brisbane Roar where she made her debut. She also won the W-League Premiership in 2008-09 and the Championship in 2008-09 and 2010-11 with the Roar.

Melbourne Victory also secured the continued commitment of Melissa Maizels. Like Dumont Maizels has a long history in the A-League Women. She was with Melbourne Victory from 2012 to 2014 before making a change for Canberra United for two seasons.

While at Canberra Maizels made her W-League debut in 2014. A switch to Perth Glory for two years saw her get more game time. She then went back to Canberra for a season before returning home to Melbourne Victory in 2017-18.

Last season Maizels was back-up to American-born Argentina keeper Gaby Garton. Which of the current two keepers in Victory's squad will be number one this year, Dumont or Maizels, will be seen starting in December months.

Melbourne Victory open their 2021-22 campaign against Adelaide United at AAMI Park on the 5th of December, 2021 at 4:05 PM.