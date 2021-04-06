Victory moved into the decider with a 6-2 win over Brisbane Roar in a drama charged semi-final on Saturday, while the Sky Blues eased past Canberra United 3-0 yesterday.

“The Victory girls will be pumped to beat one of our biggest rivals, and since the pressure is all on Sydney since they are at home, it may relax them ahead of what should be an entertaining game,” said Spiranovic, who was part of the Victory squad in 2014, when they beat Brisbane Roar in the Grand Final to clinch the Melbourne sides only W-League championship.

“There is quality all over the park for both teams, so it will come down to who wins the tactical battle and who is willing to put their body on the line when the big moments come.”

Sydney have made four out of the last five Grand Finals, but only won once in 2019 against Perth Glory. Victory’s last decider was that 2014 title winning game.

“Sydney have the Grand Final experience as a club, but Victory have some big game performers needless to say.

“Lisa De Vanna showed what she has in the semi and has won titles before. Kyra Cooney-Cross is destined to be a star. Melina Ayres can score goals from anywhere.

“It is a game that will go down to the wire and the Victory ladies have more than enough firepower to match it with Sydney, who are a brilliant team.”

With the start of the next W-League season uncertain as the APL decide whether future seasons will go to winter or stay in summer, Spiranovic urged footballing authorities to continually evolve the game ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

“It’s been a fabulous season so far. We need to go to a full home and away season going forward.

“We can get more money into the game if we have more matches and a fairer competition.

“The appetite is there for women’s football so we need to take advantage of that.”

Kick-off next Sunday is 4.05 pm at Nestrata Jubilee Stadium.