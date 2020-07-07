While she was available to play for the club in February, an injury precluded her from taking the field. As the FA Women's Super League was postponed in March and eventually curtailed, Raso has yet to play for the Blues.

Her new contract will keep her in Liverpool, where Everton FC is based, until the end of the upcoming 2020-21 season.

🇦🇺 | @HayleyRaso has signed an extended contract, committing to the Blues until summer 2021. #EFC — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) July 6, 2020

Everton finished the curtailed 2019-20 season in the sixth position in the FA Women's Super League, four positions higher than their 2018-19 position.

Everton manager Willie Kirk has expressed a desire to keep building on this, in part through recruitment and player retention. Kirkhighlighted Raso as essential to the future success of his club when he first recruited her. He stated when speaking to Everton's website :

“Hayley is a very exciting talent and I cannot wait to start working with her. I’ve been tracking her for almost a year now, watching closely her performances with Portland, Brisbane and Australia.

“At 25, she has great experience. Having played in the NWSL, the W-League, accumulated more than 40 caps for her country and having to overcome a very serious injury, she adds resilience, maturity, and professionalism to the squad.

“There are also areas of her game that we can enhance further and I’m certain she will be a great asset to the Club.”

The FA Women's Super League has announced its intention to start its 2020-21 season on the weekend of September 5-6, 2020.