“I’d love to come back and play in the W-League,” admits the American international. “I had a great experience at the Wanderers so if the opportunity came I’d be happy to join the club and build on what we started last season.

“If not, I’d always be open to other teams. I loved it down there!”

Hamilton, who played in the W-League for the first time last season, admits she enjoyed her first jaunt overseas.

“Just the new experience. It was my first time playing overseas and it was one I’ll never forget! Meeting incredible people from my teammates to coaches, physios, trainers, etc., everyone was great. And obviously getting to explore such a beautiful country!”

Hamilton won her first cap for the USA last September against Portugal and admits the experience has whet her appetite for the major tournaments to come in the next three years, culminating with the World Cup in Australia in 2023.

“It would be a dream come true really to play in Australia in 2023. Just the opportunity to play for my country is such an honor, then on top of that you add the World Cup and in an incredibly beautiful place. It wouldn’t get much better!”

Hamilton encouraged FFA to keep building the W-League and make it more than just a development league. There has been much debate in Australia about the future of the league with so many Matildas now playing in either, but the dual NWSL championship winner with North Carolina insists players will still come to Australia if they investment is there.

“I think just growing the league so it’s a place that can attract more talent and keep players there instead of it being sort of a feeder league, for lack of a better term.

“I think to do that the money needs to be there for players, the facilities across all teams can improve and the professionalism among the league as well can help with the appeal to top talent.”

Hamilton admits the COVID19 pandemic has made life challenging, but she has worked hard at keeping herself focussed for the opportunities ahead.

“It’s been extremely difficult, not really knowing how the rest of the season will go or if there will even be games, but at the end of the day it’s just been about staying ready.

“I’ve practiced my whole life, always training for the next game or next season so for me I’ve just tried to keep my mind focused on the upcoming training. If I start to think too far ahead it can get stressful so just focusing on me and making sure I’m ready for the next day and take it one day at a time.”