All A-League Women's teams are scheduled to play over the six days with three mid-week matches on the books. Four teamster scheduled to play twice over that period in the Australian Professional League's attempt to catch up on previously postponed fixtures. The full schedule is listed below.

A-League Women's February 15-20 schedule

All ten teams will play over the next six days, with four teams playing twice in that period.

Seven fixtures are currently scheduled including three mid-week matches.

Entering this week's play Sydney FC remain atop the ladder with Wellington in tenth place.

The Australian Professional League's February Football Frenzy continues this week. In total the the APL has 23 matches scheduled over 24 days in February, including seven games this week.

The fixture congestion is in part designed to catch up on previously postponed games, delayed due to both COVID-19 and border closures. For a number of teams this means little time between matches.

Entering this week's play Sydney FC remain undefeated atop the ladder. Wellington still in tenth place but have won their first A-League match after their 3-0 victory against Canberra last Round. Melbourne City is trailing the Sky Blues by four points. Adelaide, Melbourne and Perth are all close and vying for final series position.

City's Hannah Wilkinson retains her goal scoring crown, with ten this season. Fiona Worts' five goal game has shot her up to second placed with nine goals this campaign. Mackenzie Hawkesbury remains atop the assists table, having provided six for Sydney FC.

The table is as follows. The full schedule with broadcasting links is listed below.

The race for the top four is getting TIGHT 😬



And with some big fixtures to come this week, who will make up the top end of the table on Sunday night?



Let us know below! #WeAreALeagues pic.twitter.com/lb3pLNxwYy — Liberty A-League (@aleaguewomen) February 13, 2022

Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Western Sydney Wanderers versus Canberra United

Time: 17:25 AEDT

Stadium: Wanderers Football Park

Broadcast: Paramount+

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Melbourne Victory versus Sydney FC

Time: 20:05 AEDT

Stadium: City Vista Recreation Reserve

Broadcast: Paramount+

Friday, February 18, 2022

Wellington Phoenix versus Adelaide United

Time: 16:05 AEDT

Stadium: To be held behind closed doors.

Broadcast: Paramount+

Brisbane Roar versus Canberra United

Time: 19:45 AEDT

Stadium: Perry Park

Broadcast: Paramount+

Saturday, February 19, 2022

Newcastle Jets versus Western Sydney Wanderers

Time: 17:05 AEDT

Stadium: No. 2 Sportsground

Broadcast: Paramount+

Melbourne Victory versus Perth Glory

Time: 16:50 AEDT

Stadium: AAMI Park

Broadcast: Paramount+

Sunday, February 20, 2022

Melbourne City versus Sydney FC

Time: 16:05 AEDT

Stadium: Kingston Heath Soccer Complex

Broadcast: Paramount+, Bold and 10Play

The full A-League Women's schedule can be found using this link.