The upcoming week will see four games played from three A-League Women's rounds. The week's play opens on Thursday, December 30 with a Round Five match, continues on New Years Day with one game, a Round Four match. There is one Round Five game on Sunday, January 2, 2022. The week's play concludes with a Round Three game on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

A-League Women Round Five

Sydney FC enter the round top of the ladder with ten points.

Perth Glory's Round Three and Four postponed games are to be played in the next seven days.

Melbourne City versus Newcastle Jets Round Five has been postponed.

UPDATE January 1, 2022: Western Sydney Wanderers versus Canberra United also postponed.

A review of last round's A-League action can be found on The Women's Game.

This week's play will have a mixture of Round Five games and rescheduled Perth Glory games. At present all teams have played four games with the exception of Glory who have played twice and Adelaide and Canberra who have played three.

Glory will be catching up on their postponed December games playing their Round Four and Three games against Adelaide United and Canberra United respectively in the next seven days. Perth's Round Five match against Adelaide has been rescheduled to March 2, 2022.

Sydney FC enters the week top of the ladder and remains one of two undefeated teams in the A-League alongside Perth. They face Wellington Phoenix who are currently situated at the other end of the ladder entering Round Five.

UPDATE January 1, 2022: A COVID-19 outbreak in Western Sydney Wanderer's side has led to the postponement of their match against Canberra United.

The Round Five game between Melbourne City and Newcastle Jets was also postponed on Thursday, December 30 after a COVID-19 outbreak was announced within City's side.

Here is the ladder entering Round Five:

Position Club MP W D L GF GA GD Its 1 Sydney FC 4 3 1 0 8 1 7 10 2 Melbourne City 4 3 0 1 10 4 6 9 3 Melbourne Victory 4 3 0 1 11 9 2 9 4 Newcastle Jets 4 2 1 1 8 5 3 7 5 Perth Glory 2 2 0 0 3 1 2 6 6 Western Sydney Wanderers 4 0 3 1 1 3 -2 3 7 Adelaide United 3 1 0 2 4 9 -5 3 8 Canberra United 3 0 1 2 4 6 -2 1 9 Brisbane Roar 4 0 1 3 6 9 -3 1 10 Wellington Phoenix 4 0 1 3 1 9 -8 1

Thursday, December 30, 2021

Wellington Phoenix versus Sydney FC - Round Five

Time: 17:05 AEDT

Where: WIN Stadium

How to watch: Paramount+

Saturday, January 1, 2022

Adelaide United versus Perth Glory - Round Four

Time: 17:05 AEDT

Where: Hindmarsh Stadium

How to watch: Paramount+

Note: The game will be a double header prior to Adelaide United A-League Men's clash against Wellington Phoenix.

Sunday, January 2, 2022

Melbourne Victory versus Brisbane Roar - Round Five

Time: 16:05 AEDT

Where: AAMI Park

How to watch: Paramount+, 10 Bold and 10 Play

Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Perth Glory versus Canberra United - Round Three

Time: 17:05 AEDT

Where: Blacktown International Sportspark

How to watch: Paramount+

The full A-League Women's schedule can be found using this link.