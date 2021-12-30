Three A-League Women's Round Five games and two rescheduled games are on to be played within the next seven days. One of Round Five's game was recently postponed. The full week's schedule is listed below.
The upcoming week will see five games played from three A-League Women's rounds. The week's play opens on Thursday, December 30 with a Round Five match, continues on New Years Day with two games, a Round Three and Round Five fixture. There is one Round Five game on Sunday, January 2, 2022. The week's play concludes with a Round Three game on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
A-League Women Round Five
- Sydney FC enter the round top of the ladder with ten points.
- Perth Glory's Round Three and Four postponed games are to be played in the next seven days.
- Melbourne City versus Newcastle Jets Round Five has been postponed.
A review of last round's A-League action can be found on The Women's Game.
This week's play will have a mixture of Round Five games and rescheduled Perth Glory games. At present all teams have played four games with the exception of Glory who have played twice and Adelaide and Canberra who have played three.
Glory will be catching up on their postponed December games playing their Round Four and Three games against Adelaide United and Canberra United respectively in the next seven days. Perth's Round Five match against Adelaide has been rescheduled to March 2, 2022.
Sydney FC enters the week top of the ladder and remains one of two undefeated teams in the A-League alongside Perth. They face Wellington Phoenix who are currently situated at the other end of the ladder entering Round Five.
The Round Five game between Melbourne City and Newcastle Jets was postponed on Thursday, December 30 after a COVID-19 outbreak was announced within City's side.
Here is the ladder entering Round Five:
|Position
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Its
|1
|Sydney FC
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|1
|7
|10
|2
|Melbourne City
|4
|3
|0
|1
|10
|4
|6
|9
|3
|Melbourne Victory
|4
|3
|0
|1
|11
|9
|2
|9
|4
|Newcastle Jets
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8
|5
|3
|7
|5
|Perth Glory
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|6
|6
|Western Sydney Wanderers
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|3
|7
|Adelaide United
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|9
|-5
|3
|8
|Canberra United
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|1
|9
|Brisbane Roar
|4
|0
|1
|3
|6
|9
|-3
|1
|10
|Wellington Phoenix
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|9
|-8
|1
Thursday, December 30, 2021
Wellington Phoenix versus Sydney FC - Round Five
Time: 17:05 AEDT
Where: WIN Stadium
How to watch: Paramount+
Saturday, January 1, 2022
Western Sydney Wanderers versus Canberra United - Round Five
Time: 17:05 AEDT
Where: CommBank Stadium
How to watch: Paramount+
Adelaide United versus Perth Glory - Round Four
Time: 17:05 AEDT
Where: Hindmarsh Stadium
How to watch: Paramount+
Note: The game will be a double header prior to Adelaide United A-League Men's clash against Wellington Phoenix.
Sunday, January 2, 2022
Melbourne Victory versus Brisbane Roar - Round Five
Time: 16:05 AEDT
Where: AAMI Park
How to watch: Paramount+, 10 Bold and 10 Play
Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Perth Glory versus Canberra United - Round Three
Time: 17:05 AEDT
Where: Blacktown International Sportspark
How to watch: Paramount+
The full A-League Women's schedule can be found using this link.