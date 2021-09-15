Tony Gustavsson had named his twenty-five player squad for the upcoming Matildas camp last week. Two changes have been made in the previous day with Ellie Carpenter and Kyah Simon pulling out.

Carpenter did not feature in her club l'Olympique Lyonnais' 6-0 win against Dijon this past weekend due to quad soreness. Simon though, did feature for her club. She made her Tottenham Hotspurs debut last Sunday, starting for the club and getting substituted in the 61' minute.

No official reason was given for either of the withdrawals from the Australian camp. Other notable absences from camp are Emily Kellond-Knight, who underwent surgery this week, Caitlin Foord who has a quad injury, and Karly Roestbakken who will be brought into camp just for evaluation by the Football Australia Sports Science and Sports Medicine Team.

To replace Carpenter and Simon, Gustavsson has called up forward Indiah-Paige Riley and midfielder Clare Wheeler. Riley has previous Matildas experience, having gotten her first cap in the Australians' 5-2 friendly defeat to Germany earlier this year. Wheeler has yet to make her debut.

Both are teammates with Danish Kvindeliga side Fortuna Hjørring. Riley joined the side last season, while Wheeler is playing her in first season abroad. Both have made regular appearances for the club since joining.

While more inclusion of youth is wonderful for the Matildas, both youngsters will encounter intense competition for game time in Gustavsson's twenty-five person squad. They can take solace that they are both called up for non-defensive positions, with defenders making up ten of the current players in camp.

Wheeler could be one of six players in the upcoming friendly to get her first cap for Australia. Charlotte Grant, Remy Siemsen, Angela Beard, Jamilla Rankin and Winonah Heatley will also be hoping to appear for the first time in green and gold.

Republic of Ireland v Commonwealth Bank Matildas

Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Venue: Tallaght Stadium, Dublin

Kick Off: 4:00am (AEST)

Broadcast: Live and free on 10 and simulcast on 10 Play. Pre-game coverage from 3.30am AEST.