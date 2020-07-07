De Vanna joined Fiorentina Women's FC ahead of their 2019-20 season. During her season with the Tuscan club, she made 14 regular-season appearances, scoring five goals.

The Matildas veteran also made two Champions League appearances.

Fiorentina's season was postponed in March and ultimately curtailed. Fiorentina finished second in the league.

🇮🇹 Le nostre strade si separano: in bocca al lupo per le vostre prossime sfide @Paloma_Lazaro e @lisadevanna11 🙏



🇺🇸We're going our separate ways: good luck for the future! 🙏#ForzaViola 💜 #Fiorentina pic.twitter.com/M3t6gsXYe8 — Fiorentina Women's FC (@ACF_Womens) July 1, 2020

Gielnik also joined her former club FC Bayern Munich ahead of their 2019-20 campaign. While with Bayern, Gielnik who was partially struck by injury made 6 regular-season appearances.

Gielnik also made one Champions League appearances for the Bavarian club. Munich is still in this year's Champions League competition, to be finished at the end of August. However, Gielnik's departure announcement indicates she will not be joining the club for its conclusion.

The Frauen-Bundesliga's season was finished after being originally postponed. FC Bayern Munich finished second in the league, behind winners Vfl Wolfsburg.

Die #FCBayern Frauen sagen Danke und Servus! 👋â¤ï¸🙏 #MiaSanMia



Wir verabschieden uns zum Saisonende von acht Spielerinnen - vielen Dank fÃ¼r alles & von Herzen alles Gute: https://t.co/hRRO8AFJWT 🔴âšªï¸ pic.twitter.com/sT0C0hI6Lm — FC Bayern Frauen (@FCBfrauen) June 30, 2020

With both De Vanna & Gielnik's departure, this leaves no Australians currently playing in either the Serie A Femminile or the Frauen-Bundesliga.

Neither player has indicated where they will be playing next.