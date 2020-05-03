Kerr is currently in London where she awaits news about the future of her FAWSL season with Chelsea FC.

Her club has provided her with an exercise bike and a few other fitness basics she uses to exercise in her spare bedroom during this period of social isolation.

They have also supported her and the rest of her Chelsea squad with distance strength and conditioning programs and through contact to ensure player wellbeing.

The exercise video below though can be done with no equipment and is designed to improve reaction and agility.