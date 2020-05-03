Sam Kerr, with the help of trainer Courtnay Osborne-Walker, have produced a 20 minute home workout that one can do with no equipment.
Kerr is currently in London where she awaits news about the future of her FAWSL season with Chelsea FC.
Her club has provided her with an exercise bike and a few other fitness basics she uses to exercise in her spare bedroom during this period of social isolation.
They have also supported her and the rest of her Chelsea squad with distance strength and conditioning programs and through contact to ensure player wellbeing.
The exercise video below though can be done with no equipment and is designed to improve reaction and agility.
Copyright ©The Women's Game All rights reserved.
Related Articles
Matildas sweat Women's Super League decision
Kerr: 'You want to become a friend more than anything'
Kerr: 'It's not easy as an Australian footballer'
Latest News
Fowler: I could have struggled and never worked again
3 May 2020
North Geelong Warriors: A feminine touch to football
3 May 2020
Train at home like Sam Kerr, no equipment needed
3 May 2020