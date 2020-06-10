When the lights went out in Vietnam during Olympic Qualification and the screen went black, players from the Australian side were heard yelling out, “keep playing!”
It was an extremely professional moment in a confusing situation and provided a good laugh for anybody watching at home.
Even in complete darkness the aim for these players is clear, Matildas never say die.
The moment the lights went out here in Cam Pha 😶— Westfield Matildas (@TheMatildas) March 11, 2020
Play is currently delayed.
🎥: @FoxFootball #VIEvAUS pic.twitter.com/9TSGHRM9jY
Copyright ©The Women's Game All rights reserved.
Related Articles
Our favourite Matildas moments: Sam Kerr
Our favourite Matildas moments: Alanna Kennedy
Our favourite Matildas moments: Caitlin Foord
Latest News
Athlete, Olympian, personal trainer, corporate executive, mum of four: The family focus guiding a global fitness figure
10 Jun 2020
Today's Matildas memory: When the lights go out in Vietnam
10 Jun 2020
Our favourite Matildas moments: Sam Kerr
10 Jun 2020