A week ago she was winning the Continental Cup on a very cold winter's night in England, her first piece of English silverware and a record-breaking title for a female Australian footballer.

Today, she was scoring a delightful brace against Vietnam on a summer afternoon Down Under, which takes her to equal-second on the all-time Matildas goalscoring charts with legend Kate Gill.

While Gill was 30 and took 86 caps to reach the titanic goal count, tonight was Kerr's 84th cap for the Australian national team...and she's only 26.

The skipper seems set to breeze past Lisa De Vanna, who holds the overall Matildas goalscoring record with 47 and with as many as 10 years still left in the tank, may still be in line for the Matildas' leading appearance record as well.

However the likes of Clare Polkinghorne, still a crucial part of this team on 126 caps at 31, means there are certainly no assurances there.

In a few days Kerr will be in Cam Pha, Vietnam hoping to guide her team to what seems a ticked-boxes affair, with Ante Milicic likely to share minutes around a squad sitting comfortably on a five goal advantage.

This means if Kerr wants to blast her way one (or two) goals closer to De Vanna's record, she may have to wait. But given she admitted at the end of the match "There has been a lot of travel, I felt a little tired towards the end..."

Well, having a decade to reach the next milestone might not be too bad, after all.