1. Young kids are the future for Wanderers

Local girl Rosie Galea with a double and young goalkeeper Courtney Newbon with a brilliant last ditch save earned the Wanderers three valuable points.

Newbon also had seven saves and faced 22 shots. An error gifted the Jets their goal but she made up for it with a blinding save at point blank range late on.

The Wanderers don’t have the star power of last season, but with the quality of kids coming through all goes well for the future.

Margaux Chauvet was solid again tonight as she was on debut against Sydney FC. She had 72 touches and had a passing accuracy of 83% from 54 passes.

Veterans Caitlin Cooper and Leena Khamis were exceptional tonight but it’s the young ones that give the team energy and enthusiasm. Galea, Newbon and Chauvet are three names to remember for Wanderers fans.

2. Have the Wanderwomen found a permanent home at home?

300 people turned up at the Wanderers training base to cheer on their team on a cold and wet Saturday night. The Wanderers Centre of Football is an impressive and intimate setting with a top notch playing field and comfortable seating.

The Wanderwomen will play their last home game against Perth at the venue but should look at playing more games going forward as it really gives them a genuine home ground advantage. Switching from Marconi Stadium to BankWest Stadium and then having a third venue somewhat takes away from building a fortress.

There is no reason why the Wanderers Centre of Football can’t become a permanent ground going forward.

3. Tara Andrews has to be one of the most admired footballers in Australia

Despite her club’s struggles, Andrews keeps turning up week after week, year after year. Today she scored her 36th goal in 94 games. She has been at the Jets for 12 years and could have gone elsewhere if she wanted. But her loyalty to her hometown club is admirable.

Many forget she did play for the Matildas five years ago. The lady has talent. Her strike rate is a goal every 2.6 games, not bad at all. At the age of 26, she still has plenty left in her.