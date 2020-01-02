Alanna Kennedy, Tara Andrews and Kyra Cooney-Cross all star this week for very different reasons!
Copyright ©The Women's Game All rights reserved.
Related Articles
30 best (and worst) W-League photos from Round 7
Your Best Opinions - W-League Round 7: 'The W-League goddess, Amy Jackson's thunderbastard and Socceroos who?'
Predicted! Every W-League round 8 winner and key player
Latest News
Predicted! Every W-League round 8 winner and key player
2 Jan 2020
This Week's Incredible W-League Stats and Milestones
2 Jan 2020
Mombaerts: 'For our fans...we failed'
2 Jan 2020