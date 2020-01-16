There may have only been two games and one catch-up this week, but there were plenty of goals, whilst Canberra set an unwanted record!
Copyright ©The Women's Game All rights reserved.
Related Articles
This week's incredible W-League stats and milestones
This Week's Incredible W-League Stats and Milestones
STATS what we're talking about: The most impressive W-League figures for Round 1
Latest News
AL strugglers Wanderers sign Irish striker
16 Jan 2020
Another Matilda joins Kerr in Women's Super League
16 Jan 2020
Golf balls inspire new Odyssey putters
16 Jan 2020