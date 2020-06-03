Reconciliation is often described as the act of restoring friendly relations. For reconciliation to occur though one must have the ability to learn about the culture, land, history, and people you are trying to reconcile with.

This is the aim of the new 'Share a Yarn' initiative. The initiative, launched earlier this month and taking part in Reconciliation Week (May 27 - June 3), is meant to provide current and former athletes with the ability to connect with Indigenous Communities.

The Wanderers and Junior Matildas goalkeeper is one of the thirteen athlete ambassadors. She and the other 12 ambassadors are a mix of both Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders (ATSI) as well as non-ATSI athletes.

Each will take part in the initiative for the next 12 months. Once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, ambassadors will perform activities which include community visits, participate in community event appearances, share what they have learned from their sport, and remain in contact with and support the community through the 'Share a Yarn' online video platform.

Jada Whyman, who is originally from Wagga Wagga, is a proud Wiradjuri and YortaYortawoman. As an important aspect of reconciliation is allowing aboriginal people to tell their own stories I encourage you to learn about Jada's journey in the link or video below.

https://ais.gov.au/media-centre/news/whyman-exploring-her-roots-as-part-of-new-ais-program