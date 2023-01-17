WORLD CUP WATCH: Harrison, Flannery and Michelle Heyman all pressed their cases with impressive performances, while Victory's Alex Chidiac scored. Young Matilda Daniela Galic again pressed for a senior call-up with an impressive performance against Victory. Chelsie Dawber was everywhere for Adelaide against Brisbane.

THEY SAID IT: "When she (the referee) said indirect free kick I had to remind myself that the ball had to be touched. When you are that close to goal you go for it and I did that and it paid off." - Western Sydney's Amy Harrison enjoyed scoring the Wanderers' winner against Western United, ending the newcomers' seven-game winning streak, via a rare indirect free kick

WOMAN OF THE WEEK: Nicki Flannery is still finding her feet after an ACL tear last year but showed her quality in Canberra's 5-1 rout of Newcastle. Flannery gave the Jets' defenders nightmares in a damaging display in which she played a role in her side's first three goals.

TALKING POINT: Perth and Wellington were reduced to 10 women after a fiery clash between Ella Mastrantonio and Emma Rolston resulted in both being sent off in Glory's 2-0 win at Macedonia Park. A prone Rolston was repeatedly hacked in the legs by Mastrantonio, and responded with a shove to her Glory opponent's throat. Mastrantonio appeared to feel hard done by but had little cause for complaint given she had also dragged Rolston by her hair during the scuffle.

BEAT THAT: Indiah-Paige Riley ensured her return to Brisbane was one to remember. The New Zealand winger, who also has one Matildas cap, signed with the Roar this week and only needed 25 minutes to make her mark. She pounced on an Adelaide clearance, skipped past a defender and deftly finished with her left foot. Riley had another goal disallowed and had another near miss in an impressive return showing in the 1-1 draw. Next up, she'll join her international teammates for two friendlies against the United States.

STAT ATTACK: Western United striker Hannah Keane can't be stopped. The American notched her sixth goal of the season against Western Sydney and leads the golden boot race.

UNDER PRESSURE: Adelaide United's 1-1 draw with Brisbane was their first point from their past four encounters. Dawber's penalty against the Roar was their only goal in that period. Their next opponent? Melbourne Victory.

WHAT'S NEXT: Sunday's derby was Victory's first of four games in 12 days. They face Western Sydney mid-week then Adelaide next week before taking on Sydney the following Thursday. Western head to Hobart to face Brisbane while Western Sydney face a tight turnaround against City.