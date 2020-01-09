Paige-Riley has starred for Brisbane across recent weeks, becoming a constant fixture of a Roar forward line containing the likes of Tameka Yallop, Hayley Raso and Allira Toby.

It's a huge coup for the teenager, who like fellow prodigious Western Sydney Wanderers youngster Kyra Cooney-Cross, is coming along in leaps and bounds due to the quality she has around her.

"The main thing is being surrounded by all those Matildas," she says. "Another thing for me is that my confidence is really growing and as I'm getting more minutes.

"I think I'm developing more and my confidence is growing with the girls."

Her hard work is beginning to show on the stats sheet, with two goals in seven appearances alongside a 75% pass accuracy promising signs for the youngster.

A December nomination for Young Player of the Year was just desserts after leading the Roar to a barnstorming finish to 2019.

But while Paige-Riley looks like just another star in the making on the football pitch, she's still well aware of the gravity of her situation.

“It’s a great honour and is something that I’m really grateful for. It’s not every day you can say 'I played alongside Hayley Raso and Meeks [Tameka Yallop].’

“To have the leadership of Polks [Clare Polkinghorne] at the back, always encouraging me, it's really something that I'm honoured to have the opportunity."

Her down to earth nature perhaps isn't that surprising. It's hard to get carried away, when you're still getting a lift to training from mum.

“To be nominated, it’s extremely humbling. It’s something that I’m very grateful for and it’s a proud moment for me, my family, my friends and everyone that’s supported me along the way,” Riley said.

“It wouldn’t be possible without my Mum driving me to training and all the support from my friends coming to support me, it really means a lot.

"The hard work is paying off.”