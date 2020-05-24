In such an even competition, one or two individuals can be the difference between a Championship or a bottom of the table finish.

These are the players that your club must try to retain for the next W-League season.

Adelaide United - Mallory Weber

Adelaide entered the 2019/20 W-League campaign with emerging Matildas star Mary Fowler leading their attack. With an enormous weight on the shoulders of the then 16-year-old, it was crucial that the recruiting department surrounded her with experienced players who could help share the load.

Mallory Weber was recruited from NWSL outfit Utah Royals, following a Championship winning stint with Portland Thorns. Her strength and creativity as a forward helped Adelaide remain competitive against the top teams in the competition. She ultimately led the team for goals with four, and helped her younger teammates establish themselves in the competition.

An eighth-place finish was a disappointing outcome for Adelaide, but despite the club’s lowly position Weber still made the Professional Footballers Australia (PFA) Team of the Season. Adelaide fans will hope she returns next season to lead a new-look attack back up the table.

Brisbane Roar – Clare Polkinghorne

Clare Polkinghorne is almost synonymous with Brisbane Roar.

The veteran of four FIFA Women’s World Cups has made well over 100 W-League appearances, all for Brisbane. She has been the long-term captain of the club and is the bedrock of their defence. She has played every minute of their last two W-League campaigns.

Brisbane were faced with one of the biggest blows of the transfer period, losing leading goal scorer Hayley Raso to English club Everton. Other stars such as Carson Pickett and Celeste Boureille remain year-to-year propositions, on loan from their parent clubs in the NWSL.

Polkinghorne herself has made a move away from the USA, joining Avaldsnes in the Norwegian Toppserien.

It remains to be seen whether the move to Europe prevents her from an off-season return to her hometown club, but Polkinghorne remains the key player for Brisbane as they push to return to finals next season.