'The Matildas will never lose their 'Never Say Die' mentality'

“Growing up as a kid I wanted to be a Matilda," Khamis told the Matildas website.

Now 33, the deadly striker has been a W-League's fearsome strikers since 2008 - progressing alongside the competition for nearly it's entirety.

But her finest career moment, among her 25 international caps, was lifting the Asian Cup in 2010 (Australia's first major international trophy at male or female level).

Reaching the peak of her powers, as a mentor to the world's greatest players that would soon eclipse even her, Khamis regards the trophy as a groundbreaking achievement.

"Every time I put on the jersey, I got goosebumps and shivers and I was nervous," she said. “Representing your country is the best thing you could ever do.

"It’s the proudest moment of my life.

“When Kyah (Simon) scored that last penalty against North Korea and we all just bolted onto the field, we all run to the girls that were playing on halfway.

“We slid and jumped in the torrential rain, you would like we were like ten-year-old kids just playing outside in the backyard in the mud and rain.”

“It was just an awesome feeling and the celebrations went on and on and then the rain and conditions didn’t matter at all.”

Khamis said the Matildas' mentality was evident that day and remains one of the most consistent attributes of the Australian national team ever since.

“It’s always tough going to China,” she said. “From the climate, to the humidity, the air quality is completely different, the heat,” she said.

“Playing in their conditions in their crowds, it’s always hard for Australians going over there but we’ve always got the ‘Never Say Die’ mentality,”

“The Matildas have had that for years and years and will continue to take that into every tournament as we did then.

“The calibre of that team, to be a part of it, was just special,” she said. “You’ve got the likes of - babies back then - but Sam Kerr, Kyah Simon, Teigen Allen.

“All those girls were younger back then but look at what they’re doing these days, to be part of a stellar and quality side was just an amazing feeling.

“I’ll never take that for granted, ever.”