A decade since she wrote her name into Australian football history, the moment is still clear as day in Kyah Simon's mind.

Simon was 18 when she stepped up in the pouring rain and scored the penalty that handed Australian football its first silverware in Asia - the Women's Asian Cup - on May 30, 2010.

It took a mammoth effort to even reach the final.

The Matildas finished second in their group, losing to China but beating South Korea and Vietnam, teeing up a semi-final clash with powerhouse Japan.

With a guaranteed World Cup ticket at stake, they beat the Nadeshiko 1-0 courtesy of Kate Gill's first-half chip. Less than a year later, Japan would win the 2011 Women's World Cup.

The final against North Korea was a war of attrition in Chengdu.

Sam Kerr had scored her first international goal earlier in the tournament and coach Tom Sermanni named the 16-year-old to start in the final.

Just 19 minutes into the decider, Kerr scored the opener.

"Sammy always had potential - you always knew she was going to do something special," Gill told AAP.

"But at that age it was just raw ability, there wasn't much finesse or composure in front of goal - not to the level or class that she has now.

"So ... to see what was in the making, it was just fantastic."

North Korea responded through Jo Yun-mi in the 73rd minute and the game dragged through additional time, then into penalties.

"I remember that so vividly. It got to the end of extra time and we were all standing on the sideline of that pitch in China," Simon told AAP.

"The pitch wasn't the greatest, there was torrential rain as well, muddy boots - it felt like each boot had an extra kilo or two in them just from the waterlog in my socks.

"We were all standing there in a circle and Tommy rattled off the four people to take the four penalties and then he said 'does anyone want to take the fifth one?'

"There was a bit of a silence and I said 'yeah I'll take it' and I think there was a bit of hesitation from him because he didn't expect me to put my hand up.

"At the time I didn't actually realise as the fifth penalty taker, the game would rely on that kick.