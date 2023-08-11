AUSTRALIA V FRANCE

Saturday August 12, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

World rankings: Australia No.10, France No.5

Head-to-head: Played 8. Australia 4 wins, 1 draw, 3 losses

Results

11/01/2001: 2-1 win (Australia Cup - Coffs Harbour, Australia)

14/01/2001: 1-1 draw (Australia Cup - Lismore, Australia)

17/01/2001: 1-0 win (Australia Cup - Gold Coast, Australia)

09/04/2002: 1-0 loss (Tournoi International de France - Limoges, France)

06/07/2013: 2-0 win (friendly - Angers, France)

07/03/2014: 3-2 loss (Cyprus Cup - Nicosia, Cyprus)

05/10/2018: 2-0 loss (friendly - Saint-Etienne, France)

14/07/2023: 1-0 win (friendly - Melbourne, Australia)