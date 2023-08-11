A look at Australia's quarter-final opponents France ahead of their clash at the Women's World Cup.
AUSTRALIA V FRANCE
Saturday August 12, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
World rankings: Australia No.10, France No.5
Head-to-head: Played 8. Australia 4 wins, 1 draw, 3 losses
Results
11/01/2001: 2-1 win (Australia Cup - Coffs Harbour, Australia)
14/01/2001: 1-1 draw (Australia Cup - Lismore, Australia)
17/01/2001: 1-0 win (Australia Cup - Gold Coast, Australia)
09/04/2002: 1-0 loss (Tournoi International de France - Limoges, France)
06/07/2013: 2-0 win (friendly - Angers, France)
07/03/2014: 3-2 loss (Cyprus Cup - Nicosia, Cyprus)
05/10/2018: 2-0 loss (friendly - Saint-Etienne, France)
14/07/2023: 1-0 win (friendly - Melbourne, Australia)
