* AUSTRALIA V DENMARK

Monday August 7, Stadium Australia, Sydney

World rankings: Australia No.10, Denmark No.13

Head-to-head: Played 6. Australia 1 win, 2 draws, 3 losses

Results

06/06/1995: 5-0 loss (World Cup group stage - Vasteras, Sweden)

14/03/1999: 1-1 draw (Algarve Cup - Faro, Portugal)

02/11/2006: 1-2 loss (Peace Cup - Suwon, South Korea)

08/03/2017: 1-1 (1-4) loss on penalties (Algarve Cup third-place play-off - Albufeira, Portugal)

10/06/2021: 2-3 loss (friendly match - Horsens, Denmark)

11/10/2022: 3-1 win (friendly match - Viborg, Denmark)