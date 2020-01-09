With news that the overall Australian bushfire fundraising effort has now raised in excess of $100 million, Australian football can proudly say it's doing its part.

In addition to the substantial efforts from male footballers and A-League clubs across the country, female footballers - many of whom on lower wages - have also been incredibly generous.

Canberra United was one of the first to get the ball rolling after defender Emma Stanbury's family home was directly threatened by the bushfire crisis, with the ACT and surrounding region one of the worst areas affected.

"Canberra is my new home and I hope my new community here can support my community back home," Stanbury said. "Any donation would be amazing."

Canberra began collecting money for the Salvation Army's bushfire appeal in Round One and volunteers have continued collecting at every home game since then.

“While we are playing football on Sunday afternoon, many people are fighting for their homes or even their lives,” Garriock said.

“Any small donation the club and our fans donate will go a long way to helping these communities get their life back on track.”

The Professional Footballers Association also launched an ambitious bushfire appeal, pledging $1,000 for every goal scored in the W-League and A-League last weekend.

Melbourne City and their Matildas stars have also jumped on board in amazing fashion, with Lydia Williams, Kyah Simon and Ellie Carpenter both launching their own personal campaigns.

During this truly devastating time for our beautiful country, we can all help out in any way we can! In this week’s game on Thursday night I’ll donate $5 for every pass I make to @redcrossau

Make a pledge below if you want to match my donation. 🤜🏻🤛🏻🇦🇺❤️ — Ellie Carpenter (@CarpenterEllie) January 5, 2020

My heart aches for the devestation of the fires in Australia.

I’m making a pledge to donate for the whole month of @WLeague @MelbourneCity games in January, (including what we’ve played)

every clean sheet $100 and every save $20. — Lydia Williams (@lydsaussie) January 5, 2020

During this truly devastating time that our beautiful country is going through, we can all help out in any way we can! In this week’s game on Thursday night I’ll donate $5 for every pass I make to @RedCrossAU

Make your pledge below to match my donation.🤝🇦🇺❤️ — Kyah Simon (@KyahSimon) January 5, 2020

The entire club is fundraising before their double-header against the Newcastle Jets, with fundraising efforts before the match and silent auctions afterwards.

With efforts across the country ongoing, we'll keep updating this story as more fundraising is pledged.

You can make a donation here: