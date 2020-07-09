Former Matildas greats Allison Forman and Angela Iannotta were among the first Australian women to play in domestic league competitions in Europe.

Forman was the first Australian woman to win a top-flight domestic title in Europe, clinching the Elitedivisionen in Denmark with Fortuna Hjørring in 1994. She went on to win five league championships and five Cup medals with Fortuna in a glittering career with the Danish powerhouse.

“I moved to Denmark in 1992 in search of football 24/7, I wanted to live it, breathe it and play football non-stop at the most professional level possible,” explains Forman, who played 77 times for Australia and appeared at two World Cups.

“I found that with Fortuna Hjørring in Denmark, we trained more, played more and everything was at a higher level than back home in Australia at that time.

“I totally understand current players searching for that, it is only natural for a footballer to do so.”