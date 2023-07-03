Matildas players will learn if their last-ditch efforts to earn a Women's World Cup berth have paid off when coach Tony Gustavsson names his final squad.

Gustavsson and captain Sam Kerr will unveil the 23-player squad in Melbourne on Monday, off the back of a Gold Coast training camp where those with little exposed form or injuries pressed their selection cases.

Striker Kyah Simon was named in the 29-player preliminary squad despite not playing since tearing her anterior cruciate ligament in October.

Injury-plagued Manchester City centre-back Alanna Kennedy hasn't featured for the Matildas since September, but appears a lock if fit.

Tenacious midfielder Chloe Logarzo hasn't played since January after recovering from a knee reconstruction and battling plantar fasciitis.

She made it clear she wouldn't go down without a fight.

"I love being able to put myself in the back of a corner and say that I can do it," Logarzo said at last month's Dolan Warren Awards.

"So I'm really looking forward to where I can push my body to.

"Because I'm going to leave nothing left in my tank and really put it in Tony's court and make him have a hard decision."

Young gun Mary Fowler has been recovering from a late-season back fracture suffered at Manchester City training but told AAP in May she would be fine for the World Cup.

Veteran defender Clare Polkinghorne hasn't featured in Sweden recently, while Tameka Yallop (ankle) hasn't played since April.

Attacker Emily Gielnik's season ended in March due to an ankle injury.

Playmaker Alex Chidiac missed out in 2019 because of a lack of club game time and secured a release from her NWSL club to the training camp to ensure she could put her best foot forward.

"I'm hoping that what I have done is enough to make that World Cup team," she told AAP.

Midfielder Katrina Gorry admitted it would be difficult to settle on a final 23.

"That's why we're so excited for this World Cup - because we do have that depth," she told AAP.

"You can't even pick the World Cup team at the moment.

"We obviously have injuries but you just don't know who could potentially slip into different positions."

Veterans Lydia Williams and Polkinghorne are eyeing a fifth World Cup berth.

MATILDAS' PRELIMINARY SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Mackenzie Arnold, Teagan Micah, Jada Whyman, Lydia Williams

Defenders: Ellie Carpenter, Steph Catley, Charlotte Grant, Clare Hunt, Alanna Kennedy, Aivi Luik, Courtney Nevin, Clare Polkinghorne

Midfielders: Alex Chidiac, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Katrina Gorry, Chloe Logarzo, Amy Sayer, Emily van Egmond, Clare Wheeler, Tameka Yallop

Forwards: Larissa Crummer, Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler, Emily Gielnik, Sam Kerr, Hayley Raso, Remy Siemsen, Kyah Simon, Cortnee Vine.