In Round 11 we saw plenty of goals, a new record set by Jeff Hopkins, but it wasn't great viewing if you were a Canberra fan...
Copyright ©The Women's Game All rights reserved.
Related Articles
This Week's Incredible Stats and W-League Milestones
This Week's Incredible Stats and W-League Milestones
This week's incredible W-League stats and milestones
Latest News
WATCH! Shoeless Wanderers star dominates in insane performance
29 Jan 2020
Qualifiers in disarray, China quarantined
29 Jan 2020
FFA halt Matildas ticket sales over virus fears
29 Jan 2020