The Adelaide United and Matildas prodigy's rumoured move, first reported in The Sydney Morning Herald, has been given the green light by the national team boss.

Montpellier are two-time French division champions despite the incredible dominance of league rivals and Europe's biggest club, Olympique Lyon. They currently sit fourth in the league.

"I think the main thing for her is to be in an environment where she can have continuous learning and keep understanding the game, because she's got a lot of talent," Milicic told the Herald.

"She's a natural finisher. But at the same time, she's got a lot of work to do - she's at the start of the career."

Fowler has generally impressed in her debut W-League season, but her quality as one of Australia's pre-eminent young talents has been well-known since her days at South Australia NPLW club, Bankstown City.

The striker already has four Matildas caps, in addition to a plethora of appearances at various youth levels.

But the coach who left her out of his most recent Matildas squad says a European move is key to her development, as long as it works out.

"She's got an opportunity to be in a league that's developing and growing, and the European game is growing so quickly. If it does go ahead, that's a good move for her," Milicic said.

"Where does that talent and potential take her? A lot of that will be decided by the environment she surrounds herself in.

"Hopefully, it works out, because her and a few others, that's what's needed for the Matildas to be a force in the world game moving forward."