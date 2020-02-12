The 11 cap Canadian international forward has huge responsibility on her shoulders at the Sky Blues, despite being just one of a prolific strikeforce featuring former teammate Veronica Latsko.

24-year-old Agnew in particular is hoped to bridge the experience gap left by the departures of Caitlin Foord and Chloe Logarzo, as Sydney aim to rebuild momentum after a stuttering start to their W-League title defence.

“As a player I love to join the attack, whether I’m playing as a winger or an outside back,” she told the club.

“I like to put crosses in and get players one vs one, I’m a very physical player so I enjoy battles with people and hopefully you’ll see some goals and assists from me for the rest of the season.

“At the moment I’m currently playing as an outside back in defence, but I’m definitely an attacking back so I still like to get forward from the back line and put those crosses in."

Agnew paid tribute to the calming effect joining former peers has had on the transition to Australian soil.

“Veronica and Sofia (Huerta) I’ve played with in the past, so they told me a lot of good things about the club. I know the team won the Championship the year before so I knew I was coming into a good environment."

“Veronica and Sofia have made it such an easy transition for me. They’ve been showing me the ropes and it’s easier to fit into a locker room when you have friends here.

“Things have been great, the staff and the team have been really welcoming and very professional.

“Things are nice and I’m loving it so far, everyone back home has been asking me how it’s been and I’ve been telling them 'brilliant'.

And on the less football-related peculiarities of Australian life?

“We’ve definitely seen some giant spiders in the house, but Veronica is more scared of the spiders than I am,” she continued.

“It’s a little bit different to back home, I’m from Canada but played in the States so some of the chocolates and candy are the same here.

“There’s some funny things in the grocery store but the big thing was driving on the other side of the road, that’s the biggest jump. Outside of the field, they [Veronica and Sofia] have been teaching me to drive on the correct side of the road and that definitely helps."

Before she can focus on titles, Agnew will be forced to overcome a 5-0 whitewashing at the hands of their derby rivals and this weekend's opponent, Western Sydney Wanderers.

While the painful defeat will be fresh in her traditionally dominant teammates' minds, Agnew's job is to restore a little faith and work towards the bigger picture.

“As a team we want to go back and defend the title, I’d love to win a Championship with Sydney FC, that’s my number one goal and anyway I can help the team do that is my objective,” she said.

“I’m very excited for Saturday’s game. I’ve been looking forward to this game for a long time, it’s finally game day week and it’s a big derby game too.

“It’s an important game in our playoffs push, the last game against them wasn’t what the club wanted, and there’s bragging rights for the city on the line.

“It’s important because it’ll determine where we are in the playoffs. There’s important points on the line for both teams.”