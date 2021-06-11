Sydney FC midfielder Clare Wheeler has secured a move to 11-time Danish champions Fortuna Hjorring.

Wheeler was an influential member of the Sky Blues' squad during their W-League Premiership success last season, and will turn professional with the move to Denmark, leaving her job at Macquarie Bank.

"My time at Sydney FC has prepared me to take this next step in my career in Denmark," said 23-year-old Wheeler.

"I've always wanted to completely pursue football full-time, play in the Champions League and hopefully represent my country.

"Under (coach) Ante (Juric) and the staff at Sydney FC I was able to hit new heights as a player in a more attacking role."

Juric paid tribute to the midfielder who had just the one season with the club after making her W-League start with Newcastle Jets.

"Clare proved her value as a Sydney FC player with her extremely influential performances of immense quality," he said.

"In her short spell at the club she fast became a fan favourite and she was one of the first players on the team sheet."