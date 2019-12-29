Despite a promising first half performance, Adelaide United eventually went down 2-0 to the home side Sydney FC.

Adelaide pressed well and had a number of their own attacking opportunities, but an own goal and a brilliant strike from Princess Ibini is what separated the sides at full time.

The Reds now move to last on the ladder with no wins and no points to their name, whilst Sydney FC remain in third place with 15 points.

FULLTIME | Our mighty Sydney FC take all 3 points defeating Adelaide United in a cracker of a game!! #SydneyIsSkyBlue #WeAreSydney #SYDvADL #wleague #OurTeam pic.twitter.com/anE3nn0LsC

Sydney FC

Aubrey Bledsoe – 6.5

Made a few vital saves early on when Adelaide were pressing high and had most of their chances.

Elizabeth Ralston – 7

Calm and composed on the ball after not playing for a while due to injuries.

Ellie Brush – 6.5

Defended well when she needed to but didn’t see much of the ball going forward.

Alanna Kennedy – 7.5

Over hit a few passes but combined well with wide and midfield players and created opportunities from the back.